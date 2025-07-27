Morgan Wallen Drops Hip-Hop Remix of ‘Miami’ Featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross

Miami, FL – Country star Morgan Wallen recently released a remix of his hit single “Miami,” featuring prominent rappers Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. The remix dropped on July 25, 2025, adding fresh verses that blend country and hip-hop influences.

The original “Miami” was included in Wallen’s album “I’m the Problem,” which debuted in May and has topped charts with its 37 tracks. The song pays homage to Keith Whitley’s 1985 classic “Miami, My Amy.” Wallen had hinted at including a rapper during an April interview, stating, “It seemed like it could use a rapper.”

The remix showcases Lil Wayne’s signature style, with lyrics that reference Miami’s vibrant culture. Wayne raps, “We’re real lit in Miami / I’m like Will Smith in Miami,” setting a lively tone. Rick Ross follows with his own verses that capture the essence of the city, highlighting wealth and lifestyle.

Wallen’s album has garnered attention for its collaborations with several artists, including Post Malone and Eric Church. Wallen said he recorded about 50 songs for the album, cutting down to 37 final tracks. He emphasized the hard work and inspiration from his collaborators.

As Wallen continues his tour across North America, he is joined by special guests such as Brooks & Dunn and Miranda Lambert. The remix of “Miami” marks another step in Wallen’s journey of blending genres while remaining rooted in his country music identity.

For fans eager to hear the new version, it reflects Wallen’s willingness to experiment beyond traditional country boundaries, featuring contributions from two major figures in hip-hop.