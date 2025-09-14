Morgan Wallen Flips Off T-Shirt Amid Country Music Feud

Toronto, Canada – Morgan Wallen made a bold statement during a concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on September 4, 2025, by flipping off a T-shirt that referenced fellow country artist Charley Crockett. This moment appears to escalate the ongoing feud between Wallen, Crockett, and artist Gavin Adcock, centered around authenticity in the country music genre.

During the performance for his “I’m the Problem” tour, Wallen invited Adcock on stage. Adcock held up a T-shirt with Crockett’s image and the text “$10 Cowboy Tour.” As Wallen noticed the shirt, he threw up both middle fingers and walked away smiling, leaving many fans buzzing on social media platforms.

Wallen’s gesture is seen as a fiery response to Crockett’s previous remarks on the authenticity of country music. Last month, Crockett criticized the “bro country” genre on social media, suggesting that it detracts from true country roots, stating, “The #1 country artist on earth listens to nothing but rap.” He implied Wallen’s lack of engagement with country music undermines the genre’s heritage.

Adcock, who has been opening for Wallen on tour, has also spoken critically about the intersection of pop and country, including Beyoncé’s contributions to the genre, which he dismissed as “not country music.” His comments and efforts in the dispute have garnered attention, especially as his album “Own Worst Enemy” debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

In response to Crockett’s comments regarding the influence of Black artists in country music, Crockett emphasized his pride in his roots through social media, stating, “Black music made me. I will not apologize. Raised by a single mama. I am not ashamed.” His album, “Lonesome Drifter,” is currently nominated for Album of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards.

The on-stage incident, capturing Wallen’s sentiment without a word, is now making waves as country music fans continue to discuss the larger implications of authenticity in the genre, highlighting the evolving landscape of country music itself and the internal conflicts amongst its artists.