Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in 28 years, live music returned to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday as country music artist Morgan Wallen headlined the event. Thousands of fans gathered for the concert, which drew large crowds both inside the stadium and in downtown Madison.

This concert marked a significant shift for a venue primarily known for college football and indicated renewed interest in hosting large-scale music events at the historic stadium. The buzz around the concert transformed downtown Madison into a festival-like environment hours before the gates opened.

Regent Street was bustling with activity, filled to capacity with fans at bars, DJs spinning tracks from patios, and crowds socializing throughout the area. Parking spots became scarce, with some being sold for as much as $100. Nearby, children set up a lemonade and beef stick stand, embodying the spirit of the day. One young vendor remarked, “I might save it… maybe for college,” while smiling at the attention from passersby.

For many local residents, the return of concerts to Camp Randall was a welcome reminder of the camaraderie and shared experiences that such large events foster in Madison. “It feels like game day,” one attendee expressed. “There’s this energy, but also a sense of connection. We need more of this… people coming together.”

Visitors were equally excited, with one saying, “It’s super cute here. Everyone’s so happy and excited. I’m actually coming back for Coldplay, which I’m excited about.” With Coldplay set to perform next month, Camp Randall is on track to re-establish itself as Madison’s premier summer music venue.

The preparations for this historic weekend began days in advance, including the setup of lighting, staging, and sound equipment. The field at Camp Randall is protected with a sub-floor system to preserve its turf. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer assured, “Security will be comprehensive,” and fans are encouraged to check the City of Madison website for any parking restrictions and road closures due to expected congestion.

Local business owners like Monroe Street‘s Jane Burda expressed optimism about the event’s impact. “Some people will stop in, and many people won’t, but they will be exposed to Monroe Street… and we will have a lot of people that will come back.”