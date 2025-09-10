Morgan Wallen Ramps Up Feud with Charley Crockett at Toronto Concert

Toronto, Canada — Morgan Wallen made headlines during his concert at Rogers Centre on September 4 when he publicly addressed the ongoing feud involving country artist Charley Crockett and opening act Gavin Adcock. The moment unfolded as Adcock showcased a shirt featuring Crockett’s image and the words “$10 Cowboy Tour.” Wallen reacted by holding up two middle fingers to the shirt, creating a buzz among fans and the music community.

The tension between Adcock and Crockett escalated on August 19 when Crockett criticized the perception of country music, defending Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album “Cowboy Carter” while taking aim at artists typically associated with the “bro country” genre, including Wallen and Adcock. Crockett wrote on Instagram, “Hey country folks. @beyonce ain’t the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country.” He pointedly remarked on how the top country artist reportedly listens to minimal country music.

Adcock had previously stirred controversy by stating that Beyoncé’s work was “not country music” and should not be classified as such. Responding to Crockett’s comments about respecting Black artists, Adcock made it clear he was not backing down, dismissing Crockett as a “cosplay cowboy” and asserting that legends would be appalled by Crockett’s portrayal of country music.

In a notable twist, Crockett sent roses and his album “Dollar a Day” to Adcock as a peace offering. However, he did not hold back from reaffirming his stance on social media, posting, “Black music made me. I will not apologize. Raised by a single mama. I am not ashamed. Many men have tried to destroy me. I will not lose.”

This ongoing drama is amplified by Wallen’s stature in the country music scene. By openly addressing the feud during his performance, he not only supported Adcock but also made a statement about the current climate in country music and its relationship with diversity.

The incident was quickly shared on TikTok, generating attention and sparking discussions within the country music community. As Wallen continues his “I’m the Problem” tour, the outcome of this public spat remains uncertain, but it has undeniably caught the audience’s imagination.