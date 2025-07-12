Morgan Wallen Rocks Miami Gardens with I’m the Problem Tour

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Country music star Morgan Wallen performed at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, bringing his I’m the Problem tour to life in front of thousands of fans. The concert, which started at 6 p.m., marks a significant event in Wallen’s tour that began last month in Houston.

Fans like Taylor Misener, who had tickets for both Miami and Tampa, expressed their excitement before the concert. ‘I’m really looking forward to this show,’ Misener said. Another fan, Alexis Lozano, shared her admiration for Wallen, saying, ‘I love his music and just the way he is. He doesn’t care about what people think about him.’

This weekend, the stadium will host a second concert on Saturday, continuing the tour that wraps up in September in Canada.

The tour features music from Wallen’s latest record, also titled “I’m the Problem.” Critics have noted its appeal among fans, despite some skepticism about its repetitiveness. The album includes several tracks that are expected to be major sing-alongs, such as the controversial song ‘Miami.’

Tickets for the shows are still available, with prices starting around $110 for Friday’s concert. Fans looking for variety in the concert scene can also find multiple events in the area, including a performance by The Offspring and Elvis Costello this weekend.

As Wallen’s concert draws closer, anticipation fills the air, promising a memorable experience for fans excited to hear their favorite hits live.