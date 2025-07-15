Sports
Morneau and Dozier Share Advice for Buxton Ahead of Derby
Minneapolis, Minnesota — Former Twins stars Justin Morneau and Brian Dozier shared their insights on how Byron Buxton can succeed in the upcoming Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta. With Buxton performing in front of friends and family, both players drew from their own experiences during their Derby appearances.
Morneau, who won the Derby in 2008, recalled the electric atmosphere of Yankee Stadium, where fans erupted as Josh Hamilton set a record with 28 home runs in the first round. “The energy in that ballpark was incredible,” Morneau said. He emphasized that while winning was a highlight, the experience itself held more significance for him.
Dozier, who participated in the 2014 Derby at Target Field, remembered the nerves he felt competing alongside Morneau. He had asked his brother, Clay, to pitch for him but admitted the excitement affected Clay’s performance, leading to an early exit for Dozier. “It was so intense, I could barely focus,” he recalled.
With the Derby approaching, Dozier had words of encouragement for Buxton, advising him to embrace the moment. “Have fun with it, give the fans a show, and aim for the shortest part of the field,” Dozier suggested. Morneau also offered technical tips, highlighting the need to adjust timing against slower pitch speeds.
As Buxton readies himself, Morneau connected him with former coach Joe Vavra, who helped him during his own Derby victory. “You’re essentially in a game environment, but everything is a bit different,” Morneau explained. “You’ve got to let the pitch travel and adjust your approach.”
Both Morneau and Dozier hope that Buxton can channel their advice effectively and compete successfully in one of baseball’s most thrilling events.
