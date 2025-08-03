Morocco and Angola Ready for CHAN 2024 Clash in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya – Morocco and Angola have confirmed their starting lineups for their match in the ongoing TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. The fixture takes place at the Nyayo National Stadium and is expected to be a competitive battle between two skilled teams.

Morocco, led by coach Tarek Sektioui, has put together a strong lineup, captained by Anas El Hamri from CODM. The Atlas Lions showcase a roster filled with local talent, drawing players from notable domestic clubs like Raja Athletic Club (RCA), FAR Rabat, and ASFAR. Key figures in Morocco’s starting eleven include goalkeeper Elanely Al Harrar, midfielder Abdessamad Boudlal, and forward Walid Bouhra.

The bench for Morocco adds further depth, with players such as Ayoub Khiri, Mohamed Boulaouzat, and Youssef En-Nesyri ready to step in and impact the match.

On the other side, Angola is managed by Portuguese coach Pedro Valdemar Soares Gonçalves. The Palancas Negras have an experienced squad, with goalkeeper Adilson Da Cruz Ciriano from 1º de Agosto serving as captain. Their roster includes defenders Antonio Hossi and midfielders Joaquim Marcos Gunga Balanga, contributing to team cohesion.

The Angolan bench features veterans like Agostinho Jose Julio Calunga and Joao Chingando Manha, providing Gonçalves with tactical flexibility in the game.

With both teams’ strong lineups, fans are eager for an exciting match as Morocco and Angola aim for an early advantage in the group stage. Kick-off is just moments away in Nairobi.