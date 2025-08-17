Morocco’s Coach Prepares for ‘Final’ Against DR Congo at CHAN 2024

Nairobi, Kenya – Moroccan national team coach Tarik Sektioui described Sunday’s match against DR Congo as a “final” ahead of their crucial CHAN 2024 Group A encounter. Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Nairobi on Saturday, Sektioui stressed the decisive nature of the game for both teams. “We can consider this match as a final. It’s very important for us and for DR Congo,” Sektioui said. “We are fully aware of what’s at stake, determined and motivated to win.”

The Atlas Lions will face DR Congo at Nyayo Stadium, a match that will determine their progression to the next round of the tournament. Sektioui’s team currently sits in second place with 6 points from three matches following their 3-1 victory over Zambia.

“DR Congo is strong in long balls and set pieces. They also have good headers and fast players. These are their strengths. We must stop them,” Sektioui explained, emphasizing the need for a tactical approach tailored to their opponent’s style.

He also acknowledged DR Congo’s history in the tournament as added motivation. “DR Congo has won CHAN twice before, which is one more reason to play good football and control the match,” he stated.

Sektioui’s squad has faced challenges with injuries and player availability. “We lost two very good players with Assal and Mouloua. I hope they recover quickly,” he said, noting the loss of 11 players after the transfer window closed, along with two more to injuries.

Despite these setbacks, Sektioui remains confident. “We weren’t even at 50%, but we compensated with an exemplary mindset and technical qualities. We’re growing day by day in the competition,” he said.

National team defender Mohamed Moufid echoed his coach’s sentiments, stating, “We know the match will be difficult against a compact and aggressive team. We’ve analyzed their weaknesses and strengths. We’ll be ready and will win the three points.”

For Morocco, the objective is clear: win against DR Congo to advance to the next round of CHAN 2024. “This is a decisive match and our primary goal is to reach the second round. We will do everything to be ready, managing the game with heart and intelligence,” Sektioui concluded.