Morocco Faces Niger in Key World Cup Qualifier Match

Rabat, Morocco – Morocco’s national football team will host Niger in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Friday, September 5, at 20:00 local time. This game marks the seventh match for both teams in Group E of the qualifiers.

The Atlas Lions currently lead the group with 15 points, five points ahead of Tanzania. Niger sits with six points alongside Zambia. With only two matches left in the qualifiers, Morocco holds a strong position for direct qualification to the World Cup.

This match will also be the inaugural competitive fixture at the newly renovated Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which was officially inaugurated by Crown Prince Moulay Hassan just a day prior. The stadium, with a capacity of 68,500, showcases Morocco’s commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure.

Tickets for the match sold out quickly, indicating high local interest. Morocco has won all five of its qualifying matches so far, and the team aims to extend that perfect record. Niger, in contrast, seeks to improve their chances for a second-place finish in the group.

Moroccan players have been training rigorously ahead of the game. Defender Youssef Belammri stated, “We know Niger well. The match will be tough, but we are fully focused. We want to win and make our fans proud.”

Midfielder Chemsdine Talbi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the honor of playing for Morocco. Newcomer Neil Al Aynaoui also expressed excitement, noting the stadium’s fantastic atmosphere.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announced that stadium gates will open at 16:00. Organizers urged fans to adhere to stadium rules for safety. Morocco’s expected lineup features a 4-3-3 formation, while Niger is anticipated to start in a 4-4-2 setup.

Morocco comes into the match with solid form and is heavily favored to win, while Niger’s recent performance has been less favorable, placing them in a challenging position. The predicted score is Morocco 3, Niger 0.