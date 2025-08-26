Sports
Morocco Faces Senegal in CHAN 2024 Semifinal Showdown
KAMPALA, Uganda — Morocco will face defending champion Senegal in the semifinal of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. local time.
The match will be held at the Mandela National Stadium, following Morocco’s impressive three-match winning streak after a group stage loss to Kenya.
Morocco advanced to the semifinals after narrowly beating Tanzania 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Senegal also advanced with a similar score, edging out Uganda in their last match.
Fans in the USA can watch the match live on beIN Sports or via streaming services. The tournament has gained considerable attention this year, featuring 19 teams, the largest number in its history, competing for the title reserved for players active in domestic leagues.
Morocco has a storied history in the tournament, having won the title twice, both in 2018 and 2020. Senegal, the reigning champion, aims to defend their title amidst fierce competition.
As the tournament unfolds, it showcases the intense rivalry and talent within African football.
