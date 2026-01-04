Morocco Hosts Tanzania in AFCON 2025 Knockout Clash

RABAT, Morocco — Tournament hosts Morocco will face Tanzania today in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM EST at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Morocco enters the match as the unbeaten winners of Group A, having secured two wins and one draw. In contrast, Tanzania advanced out of Group C as one of the best third-place teams, reaching the knockout stage for the first time in tournament history.

Morocco’s lineup features Yassine Bounou in goal and a strong attacking front including Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Díaz. Coach Walid Regragui emphasized the importance of maintaining focus, saying, “We respect our opponent, we’ll play the match with humility and focus.”

Tanzania, managed by Miguel Ángel Gamondi, is prepared to present a challenge. The team had a tough group stage but managed a draw against Tunisia and a narrow loss to Nigeria. Gamondi expressed pride in his players, stating, “It is so beautiful to play against the host country, in front of a crowd of 80,000.”

The game will be crucial for both teams as they aim to secure advancement to the quarterfinals. A win for Morocco could lead them into a match against either South Africa or Cameroon, while Tanzania hopes to continue their historic run.

With a vibrant atmosphere expected in Rabat, fans are eagerly anticipating this high-stakes encounter.