Sports
Morocco Wins Record Third CHAN Title with Dramatic 3-2 Victory
Nairobi, Kenya – Morocco has secured its third African Nations Championship (CHAN) title after defeating Madagascar 3-2 in a thrilling final on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Star striker Oussama Lamlioui was crucial to the win, scoring two goals, including a remarkable long-range strike.
The match saw Madagascar take an early lead in the 9th minute when Calvin Felicite Manohantsoa converted an assist from Mika Razafimahatana. However, Morocco quickly equalized through Youssef Mehri in the 27th minute, heading in a cross from Khalid Baba.
Lamlioui then scored just before halftime, putting Morocco ahead 2-1 with a goal from Mohamed Boulacsout’s delivery. In the second half, Toky Rakotondraibe equalized for Madagascar in the 68th minute, igniting hopes for an upset.
With the game appearing to head for extra time, Lamlioui struck again, delivering a stunning 40-yard goal in the 80th minute to restore Morocco’s lead. Despite a late surge by Madagascar, Morocco held on to win the match and claim a historic third CHAN title, following victories in 2018 and 2020.
Mohammed Hrimat was named the Player of the Tournament, while Lamlioui won the Golden Boot for leading the tournament in scoring with six goals. Senegal‘s Marc Diouf earned the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper, and Senegal received the Fair Play Award.
