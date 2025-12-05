Mortal Kombat Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Dies at Age 75

Santa Barbara, California — Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the revered actor known for his role as the sorcerer Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat films, has died at the age of 75. His family reported Tagawa passed away on December 4, 2025, due to complications from a stroke early that morning, surrounded by his children.

Tagawa was celebrated for his portrayal of Shang Tsung in New Line Cinema’s 1995 film adaptation of the popular video game Mortal Kombat. The film was a box office success, grossing over $100 million on a budget of around $20 million. He reprised the role in the 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, and in later years, voiced the character in various adaptations including Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat: Onslaught.

In an interview reflecting on the film’s success, Tagawa noted the perfect timing of its release as it coincided with the rising popularity of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. ‘The impact of the film certainly had to do with the build of the video games,’ he stated. Tagawa praised director Paul W.S. Anderson for his innovative approach to martial arts filmmaking, particularly how the music complemented the action.

Beyond Mortal Kombat, Tagawa’s career spanned multiple decades and included significant roles in films such as The Last Emperor, License to Kill, and Pearl Harbor. His breakout role came in 1987 when he played Chang in The Last Emperor, which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Born on September 27, 1950, in Tokyo, Tagawa was immersed in a mixed cultural background. His mother was a Takarazuka actress, and his father served in the U.S. Army, leading their family to move frequently during his childhood. Tagawa’s interest in martial arts began at an early age, eventually leading him to study traditional karate.

Throughout his 40-year career, Tagawa appeared in more than 150 projects, spanning film, television, and video games. He played notable roles in series such as The Man in the High Castle, where he portrayed Nobusuke Tagomi, navigating a divided world post-World War II. His versatility allowed him to participate in a wide range of productions while advocating for better representation of Asian-American actors in Hollywood.

Tagawa is survived by three children and two grandchildren. His death marks a significant loss for the entertainment community, and many fans remember him fondly for his iconic performances and contributions to diversifying Mainstream Hollywood.