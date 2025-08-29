Mortal Kombat 2 Moves Release Date to May 2026

BURBANK, Calif. — Warner Bros. and New Line have moved the release date for the highly anticipated sequel, Mortal Kombat 2, from October 24, 2025, to May 15, 2026. The decision is strategic, aiming to maximize box office potential in a less crowded timeframe.

The change comes after the previous Mortal Kombat film garnered over 107 million global views. Studio executives believe the May release will attract larger audiences compared to the busy late October landscape, which includes competing films like Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere and the adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s Regretting You. Additionally, the Halloween weekend follows closely, which traditionally sees a dip in ticket sales.

Warner Bros. had earlier observed significant success in mid-May with the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines, which set a franchise record by earning $51.6 million during its opening weekend. The film ultimately grossed $138.1 million domestically and $301 million worldwide. Over the years, the Mortal Kombat series has earned a total of $257.8 million globally.

Research screenings for Mortal Kombat 2 have reportedly received positive feedback. The sequel features a cast that includes Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

The film’s screenplay, written by Jeremy Slater, is based on the popular video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Producers include Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh, and Simon McQuoid. In part two, fans will see their favorite champions battle against the dark rule of Shao Kahn, posing a significant threat to the Earth realm.