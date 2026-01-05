Mortgage Rates Drop Amid Positive Housing Market Trends for 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.15% as of January 2, 2026, offering renewed hope to homebuyers in a recovering housing market.

This decline follows a year marked by fluctuating rates, which peaked at 7.08% in November 2025. Economists attribute the decrease to the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to cut interest rates three times in late 2025, totaling 75 basis points as inflation pressures eased.

Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, stated, “The drop in mortgage rates is an encouraging sign for potential homebuyers heading into the new year.” The lower rates combined with stabilizing home prices are expected to boost affordability.

The current 30-year mortgage rate, significantly reduced from rates above 7% earlier last year, enables borrowers to save thousands annually, particularly on costly home purchases.

According to data from financial services firms, the average interest rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage now stands at 5.38%. The Federal Reserve’s actions, motivated by hiring slowdowns and economic data trends, have indirectly influenced mortgage rates, which closely track the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond.

The so-called “lock-in effect,” where homeowners hesitate to sell their properties due to low current mortgage rates, continues to constrict available inventory in the market. Many current homeowners are reluctant to risk new mortgages with higher rates.

Despite this, there are signs of optimism. Redfin projects mortgage rates to remain in the low 6% range for most of 2026, allowing prospective buyers to capitalize on improved conditions. Shopping around for the best rates, as advised by Freddie Mac, can yield additional savings, averaging between $600 and $1,200 over the life of a loan.

As the year progresses, borrowers are encouraged to explore refinancing options, especially if they hold higher-rate mortgages from the past. The refinance rates, while slightly elevated at 6.67% for a 30-year term, provide opportunities for some homeowners looking to lower monthly payments.

As the housing market adapts, following trends in economic indicators is essential for prospective homebuyers and those considering refinancing.