Business
Mortgage Rates Plummet to Lowest Levels Since October 2024
MCLEAN, Va. — Mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest levels since October 2024, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released on Thursday. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 6.5%, down from 6.56% the previous week.
This week’s rate is the lowest recorded since Oct. 17, 2024, when it averaged 6.44%. A year ago, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate was significantly lower at 6.35%.
Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, commented on the trend, saying, “Mortgage rates continue to trend down, increasing optimism for new buyers and current owners alike. As rates continue to drop, the number of homeowners who have the opportunity to refinance is expanding.” He noted that nearly 47% of mortgage applications last week were for refinancing, marking the highest level since October 2024.
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage also saw a decline, falling from 5.69% to 5.6% in the same report. One year ago, the 15-year rate stood at 5.47%.
However, rising home prices are concerning for many potential buyers. A recent report from Realtor.com found that less than 30% of homes on the market are affordable for the average household. As of August, only 28% of homes were priced within reach for a typical household, with the maximum affordable price down to $298,000, compared to $325,000 in 2019.
Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, explained, “Even as incomes grow, higher interest rates have eroded the real-world purchasing power of the typical American household.” This situation has forced many prospective buyers to adjust their homeownership expectations, such as seeking smaller homes or delaying purchases entirely.
As Freddie Mac continues to monitor the mortgage market, the fluctuations in rates alongside ongoing affordability issues will remain critical factors for both homeowners and potential buyers.
Recent Posts
- Walker Emerges as Giants’ Closer Amid Rodríguez’s Injury
- King Charles Honors Late Duchess at Braemar Gathering
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma