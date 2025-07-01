Mortician Shares Life Lessons from the Deceased on TikTok

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Annie Owen is redefining perspectives on death through her engaging TikTok series. Once discouraged from pursuing funeral service by her father, she now shares the stories of the deceased and lessons learned from her unique profession.

Owen’s journey began in high school when she developed an interest in becoming a mortician. After earning a bachelor’s degree in funeral science, she became an apprentice in her hometown and eventually a licensed funeral director. Owen describes the experience of comforting grieving families in her small town as both fulfilling and emotionally challenging.

“I remember being on call when my best friend’s father passed away suddenly. That was a pivotal moment for me,” she said. “Being there for my friend taught me the true gravity of this job.” Owen explained that funeral service requires a strong emotional resolve, as caretakers often suppress their feelings to support others.

Despite the somber nature of her work, she finds joy in celebrating lives. “Families often share humorous stories about their loved ones,” she noted. “Those moments remind us that remembrance can bring light, even in dark times.”

Owen aims to challenge misconceptions about funeral directors. “We aren’t all unhappy or shady. Most of us have a deep sense of integrity. We want to do right by families and the deceased,” she stated.

Her recent TikTok series, “5 Things I Won’t Do Because I’ve Been A Mortician,” highlights lessons learned from her experiences. Examples include avoiding swimming in lakes and driving recklessly. “I believe we can learn a lot from the dead. Their stories often carry cautionary tales,” she said.

Reflecting on her vocation, Owen shares that recounting memories from her work helps her process the emotional weight of her job. “I’ve made meaningful connections with many families that continue to inspire me,” she said. “Honoring those who have passed can be a beautiful experience.”

Owen encourages others to find beauty in celebrating life, even amid death. “It’s an honor to help families remember their loved ones and to learn their stories,” she added. “Every life is valuable.”