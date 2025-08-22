Mosqueteiras Face Corinthians for Sub-17 Title on Saturday

Porto Alegre, Brazil — The Mosqueteiras will face off against Corinthians on Saturday, August 23, at 11 a.m. at Passo D’Areia. The match determines the winner of the Sub-17 Brasileirão title. If the game ends in a tie, the winner will be decided by penalty kicks.

The Grêmio lineup features Josi, Dafine, Laura, Allyne, Tefi, Paula, Mari Cândido, Julia Martns, Ana Lays, Maria, and Helô, with coach Rubens Franco leading the team. For Corinthians, the squad includes Ana Morganti, Dule Maria, Dany Pereira, Lari Horn, Kaillany, Hariadni, Carol Melo, Pepê, Gabi Pires, Glória Lira, and Júlia Romero, under coach Julia Passero.

The Mosqueteiras have maintained a perfect record in the national competition, achieving 10 wins, scoring 86 goals, and conceding only four. Grêmio aims for its second Sub-17 Brasileirão title, having previously won in 2023 by defeating Flamengo.

Corinthians, with a record of seven wins, one draw, and two defeats, is looking for its first Sub-17 title. This season’s performance has been the best yet, having previously reached the semifinals in 2024, where they lost to Grêmio.

Admission to the game at Passo D’Areia is free. The teams competed in group stages and the top teams advanced to the knockout rounds, culminating in this single final match.