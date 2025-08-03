News
Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Knightsen, California
Knightsen, California – This summer, the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus have been found in Contra Costa County. Officials announced the discovery on Thursday following testing of a group of mosquitoes collected from a trap in Knightsen.
Two weeks prior, a California scrub jay in San Ramon also tested positive for the virus, marking the first bird case in the county this year. According to the California Department of Public Health, nearby counties including Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Joaquin have reported infected birds this summer.
Statewide, there have been seven reported human cases of West Nile virus this year, which includes one fatality in Tulare County. Last summer, a man from east Contra Costa County died from West Nile virus, marking the first reported death in the county since 2006.
Steve Schutz, the scientific program manager for the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District, emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites. He recommended using EPA-registered insect repellents with active ingredients such as DEET or Picaridin to reduce risks.
Public health officials also noted that mosquitoes primarily acquire West Nile virus from birds. They encourage residents to report any dead birds as part of the surveillance effort to track the virus’s spread. Dead birds can be reported at (877) 968-2473 or through their online portal.
For additional concerns about mosquitoes or to ask questions, residents can contact the District at (925) 685-9301 or visit their website for more information.
Recent Posts
- Lottery Jackpot Grows as No Winners Emerge from Recent Draws
- At Home to Close Six Stores, Including One in Chicago Suburb
- Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
- Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
- Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
- Celebrating Friendship Day 2025: August 3 Events in Delhi-NCR
- Cardano Price Struggles Amid Market Sell-Off and Whale Activity
- Revisiting the Night of the Manson Family Murders
- Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction
- Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
- Chicago Faces Rising Pedestrian Fatalities Amid Summer Tourism
- DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts
- Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film
- Summer Stars and Safety Concerns in Coastal Maine
- Astronomer HR Executive Resigns After CEO Scandal at Gillette Stadium
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $410 Million; One Player Wins $2 Million
- LADWP Reopens Recycled Water Fill Station for LA Residents
- Monsta X Returns to Celebrate 10 Years at KCON LA 2025
- Taxistas in Veracruz Face Rising Violence Amid Extortion and Murder
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Spotted Shopping in Bel Air with Kids