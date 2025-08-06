Motagua Faces CAI in Crucial Central American Cup Match

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Motagua is set to play against Panama’s Club Atlético Independiente (CAI) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM in the Estadio Nacional. This match is part of the second round of the Central American Cup and is critical for the Ciclón Azul as they aim to secure their spot in the next phase against a team known for its challenging past matchups.

After a recent defeat in the capital classic, Motagua is focusing on this tournament. They previously secured victory against Verdes from Belize and are eager to maintain their spot at the top of the standings. Coach Diego Vázquez emphasized the importance of starting strong at home in this international championship.

“In this international tournament, we come with a good mindset to play well. We understand that winning home games increases our chances of advancing. The team is committed and focused,” Vázquez said.

The coach acknowledged the short preparation time due to their busy schedule but is looking to build on their performance. “The time is limited, and while CAI has strong players like Águila and Valverde, our focus is on improving our own gameplay,” he remarked.

Regarding the back-to-back matches in two tournaments, Vázquez stated, “We always approach it as naturally as possible, ensuring the players are ready. Those in form will play, and we expect to manage our schedule wisely this month.”

While he did not disclose his starting lineup for the match against CAI, Vázquez assured fans that he will field the best players. “We’ll take it game by game and field the strongest team possible,” he added. “Last season, we managed to defeat two Panamanian teams, and we are optimistic heading into this match.”