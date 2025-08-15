FC Motagua Faces CS Cartaginés in Concacaf Matchup

MIAMI – FC Motagua will host CS Cartaginés on Thursday in a key Group C match of the Concacaf tournament at Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Motagua currently leads the group with victories against Verdes FC and Club Atlético Independiente. The team shares the title of the most prolific offense in the 2025 edition so far, with six goals scored. Jorge Serrano has been instrumental, contributing one goal and one assist.

Motagua recently appointed Spanish coach Javier López, formerly of Antigua GFC. López, who helped Antigua qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, replaces Diego Vázquez and was officially introduced on August 12.

The club expressed confidence in López, stating, “With enthusiasm and commitment, our new coach takes charge of the first team. Work, work, and more work in the house of Ciclón Azul.”

On the other hand, CS Cartaginés aims to bounce back after losing 2-0 to Deportivo Saprissa in their opening match. Douglas López and Diego González led their team with four goal attempts each.

This match will mark the first encounter between FC Motagua and CS Cartaginés in the Concacaf Central American Cup. However, they have a history in the Champions Cup, where Motagua achieved two wins without conceding a goal. Their first meeting was a narrow 1-0 victory for Motagua on May 5, 1974, at Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, led by a goal from Óscar “el martillo” Hernández.

In their overall record, FC Motagua has played 35 matches against Costa Rican clubs in Concacaf tournaments, with six wins, ten draws, and nineteen losses. Meanwhile, CS Cartaginés has struggled against Honduran teams, boasting only one win against eight losses in nine official meetings.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming match, fans are eager to see how these teams will perform on the field.