News
Mother Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Teen Outside Long Island High School
Suffolk County, NY – A 14-year-old girl is recovering from a severe head wound, and a mother is facing felony charges after a violent altercation outside Brentwood High School on Tuesday.
Madison Evans sustained a gash on her forehead that required 17 stitches during the incident, which began as a verbal argument between Evans and a 15-year-old girl, who is the daughter of 35-year-old Toni Monroe. Police reported that the fight escalated quickly outside the school, where summer classes were being held.
Witnesses say Monroe intervened when she allegedly struck Evans with a metal Stanley Cup. A cellphone video purportedly shows Monroe hitting Evans multiple times, leaving the teen bloodied on the ground.
“Her mom just came in and started beating me with the cup,” Evans told ABC7. “I saw blood dripping. I saw blood all over my hands,” she recalled.
A school security guard attempted to break up the fight, but Monroe had already fled when police arrived to arrest her in the parking lot. She now faces two felony counts of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Monroe’s attorney claims that Evans instigated the fight by bullying Monroe’s daughter. He denied that Monroe punched the girl, arguing that she was at the school to address concerns about bullying.
“She could’ve died,” Evans’ guardian, Shameakca Forney, stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
Following her arraignment on August 13, Monroe was released with supervision and under a GPS monitoring system. She is also subject to an order of protection that prohibits her from contacting Evans.
Brentwood Superintendent of Schools Wanda Ortiz-Rivera issued a letter addressing the incident, emphasizing the district’s commitment to student safety and zero tolerance for violence. “This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools,” she stated.
