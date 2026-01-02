Mother Charged After Toddler’s Death in West Charlotte Motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mother has been charged in connection with the death of her toddler at a west Charlotte motel on Friday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged 26-year-old Brionce Parks with felony child abuse and exposing a child to controlled substances.

Parks is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on a $1 million bond. Officers responded to the Studios & Suites 4 Less motel on Queen City Drive at around 1:20 a.m., where they found the 1-year-old child, Kamelah Michilena, unresponsive.

The police transported Kamelah to a nearby hospital, but she later died. According to an arrest warrant, Parks allegedly exposed Kamelah to cocaine and fentanyl. The substances are believed to have contributed to the child’s tragic death.

This case sheds light on the dangers posed by substance abuse, especially when children are involved. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kamelah’s death is ongoing.