Mother Faces Charges After AMBER Alert for Missing Daughter

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – A mother is facing charges following an AMBER Alert issued for her 6-year-old daughter in Portage County. Chelsie Lehmann, 31, had bond set at $10,000.

According to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins, the AMBER Alert was triggered on September 11 after Ruby Lehmann was reported missing. Ruby was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home in Almond. Fortunately, she was found safe on September 13, hiding with her uncle, Jordan Coyle, in nearby woods.

Cousins revealed that Coyle, 34, is a registered sex offender with conditions prohibiting him from living with children. After officials learned children were residing with Coyle, they issued a warrant for his arrest. Coyle actively avoided law enforcement and fled when police attempted to execute the warrant.

Lehmann is alleged to have assisted Coyle during his evasion, allowing him to have contact with Ruby. Investigators believe the child left home, seeking Coyle, and developed a close relationship with him, even calling him “Dad.”

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Lehmann had previously helped Coyle avoid arrest and broke the conditions of his supervision by allowing contact with her daughter.

Cousins stated, “The AMBER Alert has caused tremendous fear in the community. Through her actions, Lehmann contributed to this alarming situation. Thankfully, the child was found safe.”

Lehmann is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 26. Coyle remains in custody on a DOC hold pending the filing of criminal charges. They are both presumed innocent until proven guilty.