MotoGP Returns to Hungary with Intense Showdown at Balaton Park

BALATON PARK, Hungary — The MotoGP series resumed in Hungary with an electrifying atmosphere, as Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) outpaced Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) by a mere 0.018 seconds to win the Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary. This thrilling finish marked Hungary’s return to the MotoGP calendar since 1992.

In a race filled with intense competition at the picturesque Balaton Park, Quiles started strong, claiming the holeshot from pole position. Perrone trailed closely behind as the racers jostled for the lead. Their fierce battle saw multiple lead changes, with Quiles reclaiming the top spot by the third lap after a brief error.

Despite the challenges, David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) managed to secure the third podium spot, showcasing the skill and determination of the rookie class. With an aggressive pace set by Quiles and Perrone, both raced neck-and-neck through the opening laps.

As the race progressed, drama unfolded with crashes that disrupted competitors, including Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) who fell at Turn 15. Yet, the frontrunners maintained focus, and by the halfway point, Quiles was again in command, with only a few laps remaining.

With one lap to go, the tension peaked, as Quiles made a bold move at Turn 5 to take the lead. However, Perrone responded aggressively, regaining momentum as both riders approached the finish. In a stunning display of racing, Quiles edged out Perrone right before crossing the finish line, securing his victory.

Perrone’s P2 finish marked his best result of the season, while Muñoz’s podium adds to his impressive performance streak. Other notable finishes included Piqueras, who finished fourth and chipped away at the championship lead held by Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who came in fifth. The results tighten the series points as the championship battle heats up heading into the next races.