Motorcade Crash Involving Tim Walz’s Staff Occurs in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A motorcade carrying Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz experienced a crash involving several vehicles at the rear of the convoy while on its way from the airport to a campaign event in Milwaukee on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. local time. Vice President Kamala Harris‘s campaign confirmed that she spoke with Walz shortly after the crash and that he was unharmed. It was clarified that the crash involved vehicles positioned near the back of the motorcade, rather than those closest to Walz, who is also the governor of Minnesota.

Reports indicate that a member of Walz’s traveling staff, who was riding in a van containing reporters, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. A pool reporter mentioned that others in the van were shaken but seemed to be in good condition after being “violently thrown forward” due to the impact of another vehicle.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. The event followed a warm greeting at the airport where Walz and his wife, Gwen, were welcomed by Democratic Representative Gwen Moore of Wisconsin. The three individuals interacted briefly before the motorcade departed for the scheduled campaign event.

These campaign stops coinciding with Labor Day represent Walz’s initial journey aboard the Harris-Walz campaign charter aircraft, which features decals of the American flag along with the words “Harris-Walz” and “A New Way Forward.”

According to further reports, the involved press vans experienced a serious collision, which led to a staff member reportedly suffering from a broken arm. Although the staff and press members in the vehicles involved were impacted significantly during the crash, they managed to arrive at LaborFest approximately one hour after the incident.

Vice President Kamala Harris reached out to Walz post-incident to ensure his well-being, as confirmed by a White House official. Republican vice presidential nominee, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, also extended his well wishes, expressing hope that everyone involved was okay.