MG Motors Launches Windsor EV in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh

MG Motors has officially launched the Windsor EV in India, with an introductory price starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new electric crossover is positioned between the MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV in the company’s electric vehicle lineup.

Bookings for the Windsor EV will commence on October 3, with deliveries set to begin on October 12. The vehicle is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, making it a versatile option for customers interested in electric mobility.

A notable feature of the Windsor EV is MG’s innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, which allows customers to pay for battery usage rather than an upfront battery cost. With this program, users will pay ₹3.5 per kilometer, a cost that MG claims is 40% lower than the fuel expenses of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

The exterior design of the Windsor EV showcases a clean and minimalist aesthetic, complemented by connected LED lighting at both the front and rear. The headlights are uniquely integrated into the bumper, providing a modern edge to the vehicle’s appearance.

Along the sides, the Windsor EV features 18-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels and flush door handles that enhance its high-tech look. The vehicle is offered in four color options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

Inside, the Windsor EV boasts an all-black cabin with wooden trim and bronze accents. Passengers can enjoy the comfort of black leatherette seat upholstery and a flat-bottom leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. The rear seats can recline up to 135 degrees and include a center armrest.

Technological features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, the largest ever provided by MG in India, alongside an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display. Additional amenities include wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, a powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, and a panoramic glass roof exclusive to this model in India.

Safety features of the Windsor EV comprise six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC), ensuring a secure driving experience for all occupants.

Powering the Windsor EV is a 38 kWh battery pack that produces 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 331 km per charge, making it suitable for urban commuting and short trips.

Charging options for the Windsor EV include a 3.3 kW AC charger, taking 13.8 hours for a full charge; a 7.4 kW AC fast charger, reducing this time to 6.5 hours; and a 50 kW DC fast charger, allowing for an 80% charge in just 55 minutes.

Furthermore, the first group of customers is entitled to a lifetime warranty on the battery pack, along with one year of free charging at public chargers via MG’s eHUB app.

The MG Windsor EV will compete in the fierce electric vehicle market, facing rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, and the more affordable Tata Punch EV.