Our Motorsports to End NASCAR Xfinity Series Program After Dover Race

DOVER, Del. — Our Motorsports will end its NASCAR Xfinity Series program following the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The team announced its decision on Friday, stating it would cease operations in NASCAR racing moving forward.

The No. 5 Chevrolet, driven by Kaz Grala, will race one final time at the one-mile concrete oval. In a statement, the organization expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you to NASCAR, Chevrolet, the fans, employees, and drivers, for a good ride over the last six years.”

Since its entry into the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, Our Motorsports has achieved nine top-five finishes, with the best performance being a second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. The team has recorded a total of 41 top-10 results over 278 starts.

Brett Moffitt has made the most appearances for the team, driving the No. 02 Chevrolet in 80 races. Other notable drivers include Jeb Burton, Anthony Alfredo, and Kris Wright.

Wright’s departure from the team came just days ago, as he parted ways with Our Motorsports after the Sonoma race on July 15, 2025. Kaz Grala is set to replace him for the final race this Saturday.

Grala, a Boston native, is making his second start of 2025 in the Xfinity Series and the 79th of his career. He has raced four times at Dover, achieving a top finish of 12th in 2023. Heading into this weekend, the No. 5 entry sits 36th in Owner Points, surpassing only two entries from Joey Gase Motorsports.

Grala stated, “Grateful that Our Motorsports reached out and wanted to race together this weekend. We’re gonna give it all we’ve got to cap things off on a high note tomorrow!”