Mount Carmel Aims for Fourth Straight Title Against Oswego

DeKalb, Illinois — The Illinois high school football season reaches its climax on Wednesday night as Mount Carmel faces Oswego in the Class 8A IHSA championship game at Huskie Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. local time, though it may be delayed due to the preceding Class 7A matchup.

Mount Carmel, ranked as the top team in Illinois, enters the contest with an undefeated record of 13-0. The Caravan advanced to this final by defeating Palatine Fremd 42-21 in the semifinals. With 16 state championships under their belt, Mount Carmel aims for a remarkable fourth consecutive title.

Conversely, Oswego, with a record of 11-2, seeks a major upset. The Panthers secured their place in the championship by narrowly defeating Lockport Township 10-7 in the semifinals. Oswego has previously claimed state championships in 1992 and 2003.

The stakes are high as Mount Carmel attempts to become the first football program in IHSA history to win four titles on two occasions. Both teams have shown impressive resilience throughout the season, with Mount Carmel’s defense and Oswego’s strong performances in crucial games setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Fans can expect live updates during the game, with anticipation building for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.