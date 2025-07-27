Mount Clemens Infrastructure Project Revitalizes Downtown Amid Business Struggles

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — A major construction project is underway in downtown Mount Clemens, marking the first significant infrastructure work in over 40 years. The project, initiated in March 2025, aims to revitalize the area but has also posed challenges for local businesses.

Marcel Johnson, owner of Lil Daddy’s Cheesecakes, reported a steep decline in sales amid the construction. ‘Unfortunately, we’re down, definitely about 50%,’ Johnson said while boxing a six-inch round of cheesecake topped with blueberries. He noted that the parking lot, crucial for serving customers, has been used for equipment storage, making it difficult for patrons to access the store.

Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp addressed community concerns regarding the project. ‘We had some flooding issues, so we did a lot of underground work. The things that people will see is we will have an all-new road for Macomb Place. We will have new sidewalks and a new plaza for Cherry Street Mall and Macomb Place. And then we will have a new stage area,’ Kropp said.

Despite parking concerns, Kropp clarified, ‘I think a misconception is that we took away all the parking. Only one parking lot is closed. The rest is widely available.’ Street parking is paid from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but is free after those hours and on weekends.

Business owners like Johnson are hopeful for future growth. ‘We do have our loyal customers and our community members that keep us afloat, and we’re definitely excited about the new development,’ he said. The downtown revitalization project is set for completion in November, promising a refreshed downtown experience for residents and visitors.