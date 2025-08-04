News
Mount Rainier Quake Swarm Shows Signs of Weakening, Experts Say
PORTLAND, Ore. – All volcanoes in the Cascade Range are showing normal activity levels, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). As of Friday, Mount Rainier has experienced a swarm of earthquakes, logging more than 1,100 quakes since July 8.
Currently, the earthquake swarm at Mount Rainier is ongoing but remains at low intensity. Over the past week, only about 50 earthquakes have been recorded, indicating that the swarm’s activity is weakening.
Despite the initial surge of activity, scientists remain reassured. “Typically, Mount Rainier sees about nine earthquakes per month,” the agencies said in a joint update. “Swarms like this happen once or twice a year, though this one is larger than usual.”
In addition to monitoring the quake activity, crews have installed a new monitoring station at Mount Hood and conducted geochemical sampling at Mount Rainier. These efforts aim to support ongoing observation and research into the region’s volcanic activity.
The USGS emphasizes that the recent activity should not cause alarm among residents or visitors to the area.
