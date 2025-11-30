Mountain West Championship Teams to Be Announced This Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The participants for the 2025 Mountain West Football Championship will be determined by computer metrics on Sunday, Nov. 30. Boise State, New Mexico, and San Diego State all finished Mountain West play with 6-2 records, while UNLV could join them with a win against Nevada this Saturday.

The metrics used to determine the game’s participants will be a composite average of Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI, and SportSource rankings. If two teams are tied, a head-to-head comparison will decide the host team, but if they did not play each other, the same metrics will apply.

If just Boise State, New Mexico, and San Diego State are tied, they all went 1-1 against each other. In this case, computer metrics will break the tie, allowing the top two teams to advance to the championship game. If UNLV joins the mix, then all four teams would need the metrics to settle the tie as they did not face each other this season.

The Mountain West Football Championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5, and will be broadcast on FOX. The game will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Time, preceded by the Mountain West Network Pregame Live Show.

As the regular season concludes, San Diego State (9-2, 6-1) is set to face New Mexico (8-3, 5-2) in a crucial game at 1:30 p.m. MT on Black Friday. A victory would secure the Aztecs a spot in the MWC Championship game at Snapdragon Stadium.

Meanwhile, UNLV and Boise State are also in contention, with Boise State needing a win against Utah State (6-5, 4-3) to remain in the playoff picture. A Boise State win and a San Diego State loss would create more playoff scenarios.

If San Diego State loses to New Mexico, it could still qualify for the conference championship, but as a lower-seeded team, contingent on other game outcomes. New Mexico would host the championship game with a win and a loss from Boise State.

In a potential four-way tie involving these teams, computer rankings will determine who proceeds to the championship. Rankings from different computer metrics have shown San Diego State to be performing the best, followed by UNLV, Boise State, and New Mexico.

Regardless of the outcomes this weekend, there’s a possibility of a significant shift next season, as several teams, including San Diego State and Boise State, are set to leave the Mountain West Conference for the Pac-12. This could mark the last chance for these teams to compete for the MWC title in the near future.

Running back Christian Washington emphasized the importance of staying focused: “Every week this season has felt like a championship game for us,” he said. “So this week is nothing new for us. We’re just going to keep our heads down, keep working.”