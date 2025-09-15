Sports
Mountaineers Triumph Over Panthers in Thrilling Overtime Clash
Morgantown, W.Va. – The West Virginia Mountaineers overcame a late-game deficit to defeat the Pitt Panthers 31-24 in overtime during the 108th Backyard Brawl on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. A crowd of 62,108 witnessed the thrilling showdown, marking the largest attendance at Mountaineer Field since 2003.
Tye Edwards emerged as the star of the game, rushing for 141 yards and scoring three touchdowns, including the pivotal game-winner in overtime. “Every point counts in a rivalry like this, and I’m glad I could help my team get the win,” Edwards said after the game.
The Mountaineers’ defense set the tone early on, with Darrian Lewis intercepting a pass in the red zone to thwart a scoring chance for Pitt. They sacked Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein six times and limited their rushing game to just 46 yards. WVU’s defense remained strong even when turnovers gave Pitt advantageous field positions.
Although the Mountaineers started slow offensively, coach Rich Rodriguez made adjustments during the game. Nicco Marchiol, who started the game, was replaced by Scotty Fox at halftime after a tough first quarter. However, Marchiol returned to lead a comeback, completing a touchdown pass to Grayson Barnes with just 11 seconds left in regulation, forcing the matchup into overtime.
In the overtime period, Edwards punched in the game-winning score, and the Mountaineers’ defense held Pitt to an incomplete pass on 4th and 20 to seal the victory.
This win improves WVU’s record to 2-1 as they prepare to face Kansas next Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The Backyard Brawl will take a hiatus until 2029, with both teams set to renew their rivalry in 2029-32.
