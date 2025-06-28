Moutet Defeats Favorites, Advances to Mallorca Open Final

Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Corentin Moutet stunned the competition by defeating favored players at the Mallorca Open and securing his place in the final. The match, held on Saturday, showcased Moutet’s skill and determination as he overcame his opponents.

Moutet faced a tough road to the final, winning against top-seeded players. His perseverance on the court paid off when he fought back from a set down in his semi-final match. “I gave it my all today,” said Moutet after the match. “It’s an incredible feeling to reach the final here in Mallorca.”

The 24-year-old Frenchman showed remarkable focus, especially during critical points in the match. He executed powerful serves and strategic shots that left his rivals struggling to respond. Tennis analysts praised Moutet’s performance, emphasizing his ability to remain calm under pressure.

In addition to Moutet’s triumph, fellow competitor Jenson Brooksby also made headlines, securing a spot in the final match as a lucky loser. Brooksby experienced an unexpected turn of events but capitalized on his opportunity. “I’m excited to compete at this level,” Brooksby said.

The final match at the Mallorca Open is set for Sunday, promising to be an exhilarating showdown between Moutet and Brooksby. Fans are eager to see who will be crowned champion.