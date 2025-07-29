Sports
Moutet, Rune set for compelling matches at Toronto Masters
Toronto, Canada – The first round of the Toronto Masters heats up on Tuesday, featuring two intriguing matches. French player Corentin Moutet will face American Jenson Brooksby, while Denmark’s Holger Rune takes on French competitor Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
Moutet, currently ranked 46th in the world, is experiencing a surge in form. He recently finished as a runner-up in Mallorca and reached the semifinals in Washington, D.C. The Frenchman has progressed beyond the first round in seven consecutive ATP tournaments, with his last opening-match loss occurring at the Madrid Masters in April.
Starting the day, Moutet will compete against Brooksby, ranked 102nd, whom he has never played before. Brooksby also enjoyed success on grass, making it to the finals at Eastbourne, but faced an early exit in Washington against Yoshihito Nishioka. This matchup promises to be captivating as both players are known for their creative play rather than raw power.
Meanwhile, Rune carries uncertainty into his match after withdrawing from Washington due to back pain. The fifth seed has struggled recently, failing to secure a win since the Queen's Club second round, where he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut.
Mpetshi Perricard, sitting at No. 43 in the world, comes into this contest with confidence after beating Shintaro Mochizuki 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday. Despite not being the toughest opponent, Mpetshi Perricard’s ability to break serve three times is a positive sign for his performance.
The matchup between Rune and Mpetshi Perricard raises questions about Rune’s fitness, as his recent form has been erratic, and any physical issues could impact his game. An upset from Mpetshi Perricard would not be out of the question given Rune’s current struggles.
The excitement continues as fans eagerly anticipate these matches to see if Moutet and Rune can find their groove on the hard courts in Toronto.
