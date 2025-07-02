F1 The Movie Launches with Star-Studded Cast and Real Racing Action

Los Angeles, CA — The highly anticipated film, F1 The Movie, has officially launched in theaters, featuring a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, and director Joseph Kosinski.

The film dives into the intense world of Formula One racing, showcasing not just the thrill of speed but the struggles of an underdog team. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver making a comeback after years away from the sport. He joins a struggling team owned by Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, to avoid the team’s disbandment.

During a recent press conference, Kosinski explained how he began the film’s journey with a call to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. ‘When I got the green light, Lewis was my first call. I knew if we were going to do this, we had to do it for real, and do it right,’ Kosinski said.

To ensure authenticity, the production team developed a new camera system that could withstand the high speeds of real F1 cars, capturing the energy of actual race weekends. Pitt and Idris underwent extensive training to drive these powerful machines, with Idris noting how the writers strike gave them additional time to refine their skills. ‘We just kept training and getting better,’ Idris commented.

Hamilton’s role extended beyond production; he was a constant presence, ensuring the film maintained its connection to the real-life sport. Idris mentioned, ‘Lewis would call us out when something didn’t feel right,’ highlighting the importance of accuracy in portraying the sport.

At its core, F1 The Movie explores themes of redemption and resilience. Producer Jeremy Kleiner noted, ‘It’s about fighting your way back when the world has counted you out,’ which is central to Sonny’s story as he faces not only fierce competitors but also his past mistakes.

Actress Kerry Condon shared insights into the demanding lifestyle of F1 teams, emphasizing the relentless travel schedule that comes with the sport. ‘There’s barely time to breathe before they’re off to the next race,’ she said.

The film is backed by an impressive cast, including Tobias Menzies and Hans Zimmer, who composed the score. Cinematographer Claudio Miranda captures the high-speed action, making dynamic racing scenes a focal point. F1 The Movie aims to provide a unique cinematic experience that blends Hollywood filmmaking with the adrenaline of Formula One racing.

As the excitement builds, audiences can expect a narrative that resonates with fans of sports dramas while offering a fresh perspective amidst the stunning backdrop of the world’s fastest races. F1 The Movie officially revs its engines in theaters today, June 27, 2026.