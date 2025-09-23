Sports
Moyes Explains Changes Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash with Wolves
Wolverhampton, England — Everton manager David Moyes is preparing to make changes to his squad as the Toffees face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup on September 23, 2025. The match comes just two days after Everton’s narrow defeat in the Merseyside Derby against Liverpool, and Moyes wants to prioritize success in cup competitions.
Everton previously triumphed over Wolves earlier this season, achieving a 3-2 victory at Molineux. As they prepare for this rematch, Moyes aims to maintain the team’s energy levels while ensuring some key players are rested. ‘We need to balance our squad to stay competitive in both the league and cup,’ Moyes said. ‘It’s crucial to keep our momentum going.’
The Toffees will likely adopt their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, although Moyes has some decisions to make. With the absence of defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko due to injuries, Moyes will adjust his backline. Midfielder Merlin Röhl is also doubtful for the match, creating more uncertainty in selection.
Wolves, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after a string of losses. Their manager Vítor Pereira, who signed a new contract recently despite the team’s struggles, faces pressure to secure a positive result in the cup tie. After a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United, Wolves will aim to rebound. Pereira’s squad has only won once this season, in the previous round of the EFL Cup against West Ham.
Looking ahead to the clash, Everton anticipates a tough competition despite Wolves’ struggles. Players like Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry are eager for starting roles following their recent performances off the bench. ‘It’s an important game for us,’ Barry remarked. ‘We want to make a statement and push for a deeper cup run.’
Kickoff for the Carabao Cup match is set for 19:45 BST at Molineux Stadium, with Everton determined to build on their earlier victory and advance in the tournament.
