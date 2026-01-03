News
Mozambique Celebrates 100 Years of Jehovah’s Witnesses Preaching
MAPUTO, Mozambique — December 2025 marks a significant milestone—100 years of preaching the Good News of God’s Kingdom in Mozambique by Jehovah’s Witnesses. Despite various challenges, these believers have relentlessly shared Bible truths throughout the southeastern African nation.
In December 1925, Brother Albino Mhelembe journeyed from South Africa to Mozambique. Once he arrived in Marracuene, he began to share the Bible’s message passionately, quickly witnessing interest and progress among the local population. Sister Carmina Mahlanguana, whose parents were among the first converts, described the early efforts, stating, “Those early publishers preached tirelessly from village to village.”
Over the next ten years, the number of those embracing these teachings grew significantly. However, from the 1940s onward, the community faced severe persecution, including deportation and imprisonment. One notable instance occurred in 1946 when Brother Janeiro Dede was arrested and deported. Following a nationwide crackdown in 1975, many Jehovah’s Witnesses were forcibly relocated to a reeducation camp.
Despite this, faithful members continued to meet and preach discreetly. Brother Filipe Matola, who endured imprisonment himself, recounted: “We were trained to share with others what we were learning, proving skillfully from the Bible all that we taught.”
The turning point came on February 11, 1991, when Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mozambique were legally recognized after decades of opposition. This recognition paved the way for the arrival of Gilead-trained missionaries, fostering significant growth in their community. Construction of a branch facility began shortly after to enhance their outreach efforts.
Today, the branch office in Maputo translates Bible materials into nearly 30 languages for Mozambique’s estimated 35 million residents. Currently, about 109,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses serve faithfully in 2,109 congregations nationwide. Their dedicated work over the past century is a testament to their resilience, as echoed in their belief that “Jehovah knows how to rescue people of godly devotion out of trial.”
