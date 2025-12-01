News
MPR News Introduces New User Profile Features
Saint Paul, Minnesota – MPR News is enhancing its user experience by introducing a new profile feature.
Visitors can now create free accounts to save stories and access personalized content. This allows users to tailor their news consumption to their interests.
MPR News encourages users to sign up by confirming I am at least 18 years old and agreeing to receive updates about MPR’s programs. The organization assures that personal information will remain private and will not be sold or shared.
The sign-up process includes a verification code sent via email. Users awaiting the code have the option to request a resend. Once registered, users can log in to their profiles to explore tailored content.
MPR News Correspondent Kirsti Marohn engaged with residents as they dug out from recent snowfall, reflecting the station’s commitment to local news coverage.
By adding this new feature, MPR News aims to foster a closer relationship with its audience while keeping them informed about local happenings.
For more details on creating an account, visit the MPR News website.
