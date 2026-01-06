MSCI’s Bitcoin Decision Could Impact Corporate Adoption Significantly

NEW YORK, USA — MSCI Inc., a major index provider, is slated to make a pivotal decision regarding Bitcoin treasury companies. The decision, expected on January 15, 2026, could determine whether companies with significant Bitcoin holdings will be excluded from global benchmarks.

This move could have dire consequences, potentially triggering billions in forced selling and setting a new precedent for how Wall Street regards Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

MSCI, which manages over $18.3 trillion in assets through various indices, has proposed excluding firms that have 50% or more of their assets tied up in digital currencies from its Global Investable Market Indexes. The rationale is that these firms resemble investment funds more than traditional businesses, a claim that sparked considerable debate within the financial community.

The proposal was first issued on October 10, 2025, naming 39 companies, including notable Bitcoin holders like Strategy (MSTR) and Metaplanet. Following the announcement, Bitcoin plummeted about $12,000 in intraday trading, contributing to a wider market correction.

Industry concerns escalated in late November when reports surfaced estimating potential outflows of $2.8 billion from affected firms like Strategy, with forecasts suggesting total forced sales could reach between $10 billion and $15 billion in a year if the proposal progresses.

The consultation period on the proposal concluded on December 31, 2025, with strong pushback from organizations like BFC, a coalition advocating for corporate Bitcoin adoption. BFC criticized the proposal, asserting it misrepresents Bitcoin treasury operations and collected over 1,500 signatures in opposition.

BFC’s executive director remarked on a productive dialogue with MSCI’s leadership, emphasizing a need for greater understanding of Bitcoin’s role and the implications for affected companies. Current estimates imply that the decisions around Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are rooted in analytical assumptions rather than malevolence.

MSCI’s impending decision could lead to three potential scenarios: implementation of the proposed exclusions, a delay for further review, or a complete withdrawal of the plan. Currently, markets are responding cautiously, with Polymarket betting a 77% likelihood exists of Strategy facing delisting from MSCI by March 31.

If MSCI proceeds with exclusions, it could adversely affect corporate strategies for Bitcoin holdings. But if they withdraw, it might encourage more corporate investment in Bitcoin. As industry players await the verdict, uncertainty looms over the future of Bitcoin’s acceptance in the mainstream financial ecosystem.