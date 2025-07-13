MSI 2025 Finals Set to Break Viewership Records

SEOUL, South Korea – The MSI 2025 Finals is on track to set a new viewership record as excitement builds for the grand final between Gen.G and T1. The competition kicked off on July 13 with a stunning Opening Ceremony that captivated fans both in attendance and watching at home.

Just before Gen.G and T1 took the stage, the MSI 2025 event dimmed the lights for a pre-show featuring a Japanese Taiko drum performance. As players like T1’s Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok stepped into the spotlight, they were met with thunderous applause. Once everyone was settled at their computers, the arena buzzed with a growing T1 chant.

Viewership for the MSI 2025 ramped up significantly during the pre-show. Reports indicate that the Opening Ceremony quickly surged past 1,000,000 Peak Viewers (PV) as fans were eager to see their favorite teams face off. By the time the Pick and Bans phase began, viewership figures were nearing 1,500,000 PV.

These viewership statistics are preliminary and subject to change as Esports Charts continues to update their data. The platform tracks live viewership figures for esports events through official streams and third-party co-streamers. Fans can explore comprehensive statistics in Esports Charts’ database, with PRO subscribers accessing even more detailed insights.

As the match gets underway, the enthusiasm surrounding MSI 2025 underscores the growing popularity of esports worldwide.