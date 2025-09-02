News
MSNBC Analyst Criticizes Trump’s Crime Clampdown Amid Personal Theft Complaints
WASHINGTON, D.C. — MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker faced backlash after criticizing President Donald Trump’s use of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., just months after her own complaints about crime in the city. In an article published on Friday for The Atlantic, Parker labeled the deployment a “terrifying occupation” for undocumented immigrants.
Parker, who is also a senior national political correspondent for the Washington Post, co-wrote the piece with Nancy A. Youssef. They described the presence of federal officers as disconcerting, particularly for undocumented individuals. Parker wrote, “To some — especially undocumented immigrants — the Guard presence is disconcerting at best, terrifying at worst.” She expressed that the arrangement left many feeling uncomfortable, including the National Guardsmen themselves.
The article described the deployment as “sitcom-esque,” comparing the Guardsmen to gardeners picking up trash in the city. Following its release, social media users quickly revived Parker’s previous post from June, in which she detailed personal experiences with theft, stating that her family had lost six vehicles in D.C. since moving there.
One user pointedly remarked, “This you?” referencing her earlier complaints. Others criticized her as a hypocrite for switching her stance on crime. The backlash included comments from other users calling her a “horrible writer” and questioning her consistency.
Amid the criticisms, Trump claimed in a social media post on Monday that D.C. had become “now a crime-free zone” due to the National Guard’s deployment. He praised D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for her cooperation, contrasting her response with that of other governors he criticized. Trump’s post emphasized a significant drop in crime rates in the district since the operation began.
The White House reported that over 1,200 arrests have been made since the new strategy started on August 7, with crime rates falling dramatically, including a 60 percent drop in carjackings and a 58 percent decrease in violent crimes compared to the same period last year.
As of last week, the Pentagon confirmed that National Guardsmen were armed and focused on deterring crime while supporting local law enforcement efforts.
