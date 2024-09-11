MSNBC Expands Fan Engagement Through Live Events

MSNBC is taking steps to enhance its connection with viewers by introducing live events that go beyond traditional television broadcasts.

During a recent gathering at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, MSNBC President, who met attendees from various locations, emphasized the network’s commitment to fostering direct engagement with its audience.

Jones remarked, “The idea of bringing the brand to the people is something I want to double down on – in a lot of different places.” This initiative responds to feedback from fans who desire more interactive experiences with MSNBC personalities.

MSNBC has previously tested different models for live interactions, including exclusive events in Washington and Chicago, featuring prominent figures like Jen Psaki and Eric Holder. These gatherings are part of a broader strategy to generate interest and participation beyond on-air content.

Current market projections indicate a potential decline in subscribers and affiliate revenue for major cable news networks, including MSNBC. The network anticipates a nearly 6% decrease in its subscriber base, highlighting the need for alternative methods to engage viewers.

MSNBC’s leadership sees the potential for revenue from event participation to help offset financial challenges. The Brooklyn event serves as a foundational step toward establishing a formal live event program.

Additionally, Kutler envisions a variety of formats for these events, from intimate dinners to larger gatherings that could feature insight into upcoming MSNBC projects and audio content.

The response from attendees exceeded expectations, with participants traveling from as far as Florida to express their interest in more organized interactions with MSNBC.

Live events aim to create a two-way conversation between MSNBC talents and their audience, enabling a closer connection that goes beyond what is achievable through daily broadcasts.