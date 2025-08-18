MSNBC to Rebrand as My Source News Opinion World Amid Corporate Overhaul

New York, NY — MSNBC will be rebranded as My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW, later this year as the network prepares to separate from parent company Comcast, Versant CEO Mark Lazarus announced in a memo to employees on Monday.

This change marks the first significant public shift for the network, which has gained prominence as the second-most watched cable news channel, averaging 1.2 million prime-time viewers this year. The new name reflects a strategy to distinguish the network from NBC News as MSNBC builds its identity as an independent news organization.

According to Lazarus, the decision to drop the MSNBC name and its iconic peacock logo was made to allow the network to chart its own course. “The peacock is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family,” he wrote. “This gives us the opportunity to create distinct brand identities following the spin-off.”

MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler reinforced that, despite the name change, the network’s dedication to its work and audience remains unchanged. “Our commitment to our work and our audiences will not waver from what the brand promise has been for three decades,” she stated in her memo.

As part of this transition, MSNBC plans to launch a national marketing campaign to promote the new MS NOW branding, described by Kutler as “unlike anything we have done in recent memory.” The network has also been hiring aggressively, with about 100 new positions to establish an independent newsroom.

MSNBC is not alone in the rebranding effort, as CNBC and other Comcast cable networks will also receive new logos void of the peacock representation. Versant aims to create a more independent image for its properties amidst the evolving landscape of cable news.

Critics on social media have mixed reactions to the rebranding. Some express skepticism about potential benefits, while others are curious about the changes ahead. “Changing brand names could be risky, but it could bring a breath of fresh air,” one user commented.

Key MSNBC figures like Joe Scarborough have voiced support for the change. On-air announcements noted the significance of this independence from NBC News, setting the stage for a new chapter in the network’s history.

The rebranding is expected to be completed later this year as Versant plans to officially spin out as a publicly traded company.