MSU Denver Prepares for Year-End W-2 Process, TNC Transition to Workday

Denver, Colorado – As 2025 approaches, the Payroll team at MSU Denver is preparing for the year-end W-2 process. They ask all employees to ensure their personal information in Workday is accurate and up to date.

To check your information in Workday, employees should navigate to the menu in the upper right corner, select ‘Personal’, then ‘Personal Information’, and finally ‘About Me’ to review their details. The Payroll team encourages an electronic-only delivery of W-2 forms for faster, more secure access.

For those opting for printed W-2s, the document will mask the Social Security Number, displaying only the last four digits. This security measure aims to reduce identity theft risks. Employees needing a full SSN on their W-2 can access it electronically in Workday.

If there are questions or assistance needed, employees should reach out to the Payroll Department.

In other news, faculty and staff recently celebrated the end of the semester at MSU Denver’s annual seasonal gathering. They shared laughter, treats, and community spirit during the event.

Meanwhile, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is set to implement Workday in January 2026. TNC is informing suppliers that invoices for 2025 must be submitted by December 12, 2025, as they transition to the new financial system. Invoices cannot be submitted between December 15 and January 8, 2026, due to system changes.

This transition includes steps for suppliers to verify and update their profiles in Workday, ensuring timely payments for future services. Suppliers can expect a system-generated email for updates regarding their profiles.

The TNC has emphasized the importance of its Code of Conduct, which applies to all staff and partners, urging all involved to conduct themselves in alignment with the organization’s standards.