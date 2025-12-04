MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026

NEW YORK (WABC) — As the year 2025 ends, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is alerting commuters about key changes in the wake of the MetroCard’s retirement.

Starting January 1, 2026, riders will no longer have the option to purchase or reload MetroCards. Currently, 93% of commuters have adopted either an OMNY card or a tap-and-pay method, pushing the MTA toward its modern fare system.

"The MetroCard is retiring, and we have been advertising that for quite some time," said Shanifah Rieara, the MTA’s Chief Customer Officer. Rieara added, "Everyone at headquarters has worked for years for this moment."

The agency aims to assist the remaining 7% of riders who still rely on MetroCards. To facilitate this transition, 30 customer service centers will open across the city by early January, where users can transfer balances from MetroCards to OMNY cards.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber emphasized the benefits of tap-and-ride technology, stating it could help decrease fare evasion on buses. "Once OMNY is complete, fare enforcement can easily check if riders have paid by asking to see their phones or cards," he explained.

Despite the advancements, some users are facing challenges with the new technology. One couple reported issues with their OMNY card despite showing a balance. "It’s a technology problem, not a people problem," they shared after their issue was resolved.

Another commuter, Linda Rivas, expressed frustration, claiming "the OMNY card is not working properly, and people are getting robbed with it." The MTA has committed to continual updates for their technology.

Furthermore, starting Monday, some train lines will switch routes to enhance efficiency for Queens residents. While the MetroCard will be usable beyond 2025, the MTA has not announced an exact end date for its acceptance.