MTSU Football Aims to End Season on High Note Against New Mexico State

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) football will close out its 2025 season on Saturday, November 29, facing off against New Mexico State University at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. Central Time.

Currently, MTSU holds a record of 2-9 overall and 1-6 in Conference USA. The Blue Raiders recently broke a seven-game losing streak with a strong 31-10 win against Sam Houston State on November 22. In that matchup, MTSU overcame a 10-point deficit to secure the victory.

New Mexico State (4-7, 2-5 C-USA) comes into this contest riding the momentum of a recent 34-31 win over rival UTEP. The Aggies had also faced a challenging five-game losing streak earlier this season, showcasing their resilience in the latest game.

MTSU will aim to finish the season on a high note and match last year’s win total. The last time the Blue Raiders enjoyed consecutive victories was in November 2023, when they secured back-to-back wins against Florida International University and the University of Texas at El Paso.

The game will be aired live on ESPN+, with radio commentary on WGNS Radio. Adam Young and Danny Knew will provide play-by-play coverage from the booth, while Kelly Horyczun will be reporting from the sidelines.

Fans can stream the game on ESPN+, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Betting odds are available through BetMGM.

