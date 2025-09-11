MTSU President Fires Employee for Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WGNS) — Middle Tennessee State University has fired an employee for making what President Sidney A. McPhee called “inappropriate and callous” comments on social media regarding the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. His death has led to national outcry and responses from various political figures.

Following the incident, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn publicly called for the dismissal of Laura Sosh-Lightsy, the assistant dean of students whose remarks allegedly included that she felt “zero sympathy” for Kirk. Blackburn described Kirk as an inspiration for many young people to advocate for their beliefs.

In a statement late Wednesday, McPhee confirmed the dismissal and expressed condolences for the Kirk family. He noted that the employee’s comments were inconsistent with the values of MTSU and detracted from the university’s credibility with students, faculty, and the community.

“This employee has been fired effective immediately,” McPhee stated. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family.” The university did not publicly disclose additional details about the comments made.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland lauded the university’s decision, thanking McPhee for taking swift action: “Thank you for doing the right thing. It’s time we recognize and pay attention to what is happening at our University,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As the situation develops, reactions from the community and educational leaders continue to unfold.