MTV Cancels ‘Catfish: The TV Show’ After Nine Seasons

Los Angeles, CA — MTV has officially canceled “Catfish: The TV Show” after nine seasons, sources confirmed on September 22, 2025. The long-running series, which explored deceptive online relationships, will allow producers to seek new networks while MTV continues to air its library of episodes.

The show, hosted by Nev Schulman, premiered in 2012 and was developed from Schulman’s 2010 documentary, which introduced the term “catfish” for individuals who misrepresent themselves online. Through its nine-season run, the program tackled the complexities of digital romance, often bringing participants face-to-face to uncover the truth behind their relationships.

Throughout its run, “Catfish” featured a variety of hosts. Schulman initially co-hosted the show with Max Joseph for its first seven seasons. Following Joseph’s departure in 2018, several guest hosts appeared alongside Schulman, including Elle King and Machine Gun Kelly. Ultimately, Kamie Crawford was introduced as a permanent co-host.

Despite its cancellation, the show’s influence remains significant. It generated international spin-offs in countries like Colombia and the United Kingdom, along with a dedicated fanbase that followed its every episode. Additionally, a Netflix documentary titled “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish” quickly gained popularity, further highlighting the relevance of catfishing in today’s digital age.

The future of “Catfish” had been uncertain since its ninth season concluded in July 2024 amidst changes from the Paramount merger. Recently, Schulman announced he has transitioned to real estate, earning his broker’s license in New York, which raised speculations about the show’s renewal.