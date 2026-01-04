MTV Ends Music Channels in UK After 40 Years

London, UK – After over 40 years of broadcasting, MTV will shut down its remaining music channels in the UK this week. MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will cease operations after December 31, 2025.

The flagship channel, MTV HD, which airs reality shows such as “Naked Dating UK” and “Geordie Shore,” will continue operations. However, it will shift its focus away from music.

The reason behind this closure is the changing nature of how audiences consume music. According to industry reports, viewers now prefer platforms like YouTube and social media over traditional television for music videos, leading to significant shifts in viewership habits.

A spokesperson for MTV’s parent company, Paramount Skydance, declined to comment on the closures when contacted by the BBC. It is currently uncertain if MTV’s music channels in the US will be affected.

This decision also appears to align with broader company goals. Earlier reports have indicated that Paramount Skydance aims to cut costs by more than $500 million globally after a recent merger.

MTV first launched in the US in 1981, and the inaugural video aired was The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star.” The channel quickly became a cultural landmark, airing iconic events such as Live Aid in 1985. MTV expanded to Europe in 1987 and introduced a dedicated channel in the UK by 1997.

Former MTV presenter Simone Angel expressed her sadness about the closures in an interview with BBC News. She stated, “We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music. MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart.”

As of now, MTV HD remains available in the UK, but it will no longer showcase music videos. Reports suggest that similar channels in Australia, Poland, France, and Brazil are also expected to be shut down. The shifts reflect a significant evolution in media consumption and the decline of 24-hour music-centered television.